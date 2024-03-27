Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 633.3% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Multinational Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BRVO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 22,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.95.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

