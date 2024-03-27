Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 633.3% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bravo Multinational Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of BRVO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 22,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.95.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile
