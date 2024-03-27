BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $30.49. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 180,372 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 419,813 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $8,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.