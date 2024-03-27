BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) & Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Head-To-Head Survey

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare 5.91% 9.70% 6.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrightSpring Health Services and Addus HomeCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00 Addus HomeCare 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.74%. Addus HomeCare has a consensus price target of $103.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Addus HomeCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.19 N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare $1.06 billion 1.57 $62.52 million $3.84 26.71

Addus HomeCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpring Health Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats BrightSpring Health Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

