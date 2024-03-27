Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is New Millennium Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,331.49 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

