Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Trimmed by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,331.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,263.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,058.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

