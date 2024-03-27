Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $18.17

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE APLE opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.