Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $6.85

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Infinera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFN stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.56. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.