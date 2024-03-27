Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $6.85

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.85.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
INFN stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.56. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
