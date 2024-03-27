Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $81.42

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.42.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,047 shares of company stock valued at $28,599,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.