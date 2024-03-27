Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $17.15

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Invesco stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
