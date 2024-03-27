Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $17.15

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.