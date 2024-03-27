Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $33.11

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.