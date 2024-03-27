Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $155.64

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.64.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $6,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 515,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

