Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $112.20

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.1 %

SIG stock opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,435 shares of company stock worth $9,005,391 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

