Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $26.17

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

TGTX opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.39 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

