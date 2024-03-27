Brokers Set Expectations for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

