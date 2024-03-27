Brokers Set Expectations for Oculis Holding AG’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oculis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oculis’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.61 on Monday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

