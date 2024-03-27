Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $438,906,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $87.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

