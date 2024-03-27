Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brown & Brown traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 64646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.