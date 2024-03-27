BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.26. 1,975,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,617. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.84 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

