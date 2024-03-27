BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,061. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

