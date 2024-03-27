BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,548 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

