BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after buying an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262,536 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 252,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.