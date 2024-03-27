BTS Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 18.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

