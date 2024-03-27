C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after purchasing an additional 891,808 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 578,009 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,558,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 372,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 638.34%. Research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

