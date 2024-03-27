Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.39

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 16086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Mizuho began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

