Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Head to Head Survey

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 12.25% 7.59% 0.73% Customers Bancorp 17.23% 18.75% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $260.26 million 1.94 $34.11 million $4.34 14.80 Customers Bancorp $740.94 million 2.19 $250.14 million $7.31 7.06

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Customers Bancorp 0 1 5 1 3.00

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $73.15, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Customers Bancorp.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Cambridge Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loan; residential mortgages and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, and healthcare and financial institutions group; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, such as variable rate loans secured by collateral pools to private debt funds; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, a blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

