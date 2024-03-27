Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cameco worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CCJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. 652,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,068. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

