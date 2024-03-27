Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.70 and last traded at $85.41. 115,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 441,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Camtek Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

