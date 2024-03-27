Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target to GBX 137

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.
Windward Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Windward stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 111 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,548. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.58). The company has a market cap of £98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.77.
About Windward
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Windward
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.