Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target to GBX 137

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Windward Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Windward stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 111 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,548. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.58). The company has a market cap of £98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.77.

About Windward

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

