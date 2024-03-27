Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 749,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,346,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canada Goose by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.