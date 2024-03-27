Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,980,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,445,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

CNI opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.