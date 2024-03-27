Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $10,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.