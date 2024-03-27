Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Target Price to $44.00

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 1.4 %

Sanara MedTech stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

