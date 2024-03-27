Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,461 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,631. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.