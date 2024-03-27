Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,796,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 232,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 43,481,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,433,250. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

