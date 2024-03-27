Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 441,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,258. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

