Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,748 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,748 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

