Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,311,000 after buying an additional 151,991 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. 29,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,783. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.