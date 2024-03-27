Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.27.

CPX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

CPX stock opened at C$38.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.81.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1547139 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

