Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.42. 2,046,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,350. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

