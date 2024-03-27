Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $6.82 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,989,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 2,007,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,246. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

