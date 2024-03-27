Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 845,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,578,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 21.2% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 357,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 173,018 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 936,613 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

