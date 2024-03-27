Cardano (ADA) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $22.63 billion and $631.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.36 or 0.05085924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00077698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00028772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,578,755,767 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

