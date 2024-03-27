CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 464.7% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.
CareCloud Company Profile
