CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 3%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.12. 20,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 296,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,557,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,823,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.