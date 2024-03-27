Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 205.9% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.5751 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

