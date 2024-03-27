CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Billion (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $16.83 or 0.00024042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $6.17 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,975.69 or 0.99980026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00148542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,259 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.57557671 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,364,158.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

