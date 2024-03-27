CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBBI remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

