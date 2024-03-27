Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CELH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of CELH traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,310. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. Celsius has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

