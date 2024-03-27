Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $214.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. Cencora has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock worth $993,554,798. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

