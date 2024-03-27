Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $222.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.